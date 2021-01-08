Old Port Advisors Purchases 28,611 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 301.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. 2,273,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,320. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

