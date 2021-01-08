Old Port Advisors Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,180. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $242.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

