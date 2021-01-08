Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $18.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.20. 398,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,602. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $513.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.55 and its 200 day moving average is $407.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total value of $986,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

