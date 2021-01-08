Old Port Advisors Sells 1,395 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,294. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

