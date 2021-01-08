Old Port Advisors Sells 4,330 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,562,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 812.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,100,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after acquiring an additional 979,431 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 16,255,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,612,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $52.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

