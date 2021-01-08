Omni Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00009223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $724,609.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00423007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,135 coins and its circulating supply is 562,819 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

