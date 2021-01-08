OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.77

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.77 and last traded at $92.22, with a volume of 14932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74.
OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
