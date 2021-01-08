OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.77

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.77 and last traded at $92.22, with a volume of 14932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OMRON in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

