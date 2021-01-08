On.Live (ONL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $105.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. On.Live has a market capitalization of $253,197.16 and approximately $105.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. During the last week, On.Live has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About On.Live

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

