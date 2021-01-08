Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Shares Up 2.8%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.42). 30,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 70,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.24. The firm has a market cap of £117.87 million and a P/E ratio of -13.84.

Get Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Hill bought 5,764 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,971.72 ($13,028.12).

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops EarlyCDT-Liver, a blood test for the early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma in high-risk patients with liver lesions of all sizes; SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers and develop precision diagnostic tools from minimally-invasive liquid biopsies; and NavigAID for autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.