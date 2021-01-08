OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,269 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.57% of OneMain worth $36,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 108,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 53.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OMF traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $48.55. 4,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,334. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

