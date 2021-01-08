Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Shares Gap Up to $100.00

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.00, but opened at $107.00. Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 1,572,446 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.94. The firm has a market cap of £9.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

