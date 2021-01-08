Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $454.52 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $454.52 million and approximately $240.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars.

