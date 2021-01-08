Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $15,317.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00104554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00433964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00224503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

