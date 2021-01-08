OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. BidaskClub raised OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 5,720,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

