Oppenheimer Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.93.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $383.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.25 and a 200-day moving average of $393.73. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

