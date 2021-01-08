Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $144.85 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.