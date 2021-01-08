Oppenheimer Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Denny’s stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $931.01 million, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.