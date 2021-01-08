Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.79. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 4,671 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.