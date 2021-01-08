OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. OptimizeRx reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of OPRX opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.