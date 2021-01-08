Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $20.79

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token token can currently be bought for $20.79 or 0.00051878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $707,007.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oraichain Token Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

Oraichain Token Token Trading

Oraichain Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

