Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Orange by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.68 on Friday. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

