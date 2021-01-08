Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $5.31. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.