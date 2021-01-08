Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Achieves $600,085.66

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $600,085.66 and $20.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,190.48 or 0.99700900 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00236716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00160172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00432163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001967 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029079 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.