Orbs Price Reaches $0.0132 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. Orbs has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and $1.26 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

