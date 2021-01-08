Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH.L) (LON:ORCH) Shares Up 0.9%

Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH.L) (LON:ORCH)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76). 8,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.14. The stock has a market cap of £12.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

