Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $100.41 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00272360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.89 or 0.02569726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011996 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.