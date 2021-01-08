Orient Walt (HTDF) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00106301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00441497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,478,050 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

