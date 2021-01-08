Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $33.78 million and $15.49 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.75 or 0.02659373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,949,692 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

