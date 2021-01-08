Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $584,418.37 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $584,418.37 and approximately $552,388.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

