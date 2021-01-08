Origo (OGO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.00 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Origo token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $638,249.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00272360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.89 or 0.02569726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Origo Profile

OGO is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.