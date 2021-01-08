Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) & Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Head to Head Survey

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

73.1% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eversource Energy and Ormat Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.56 $909.05 million $3.45 25.67 Ormat Technologies $746.04 million 8.41 $88.10 million $1.46 76.97

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies. Eversource Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eversource Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 7 5 0 2.21 Ormat Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus price target of $91.64, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.02%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83% Ormat Technologies 10.59% 5.06% 2.31%

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Ormat Technologies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 229,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal and fire protection customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic (PV), and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar PV, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage and Management Services segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.