Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.64. Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 617,126 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.79.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.0301538 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$181,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,858,714.

About Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

