Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 6.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.64. 3,462,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,176,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In related news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

