OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $588,375.71 and $130.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039905 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

