OWNDATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $941,411.55 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 109.5% higher against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $941,411.55 and $389.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00037470 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002677 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

