Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.24

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 493482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

OXFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $572.46 million, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth about $454,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

