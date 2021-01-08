Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) versus Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Critical Comparison

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -60.46% -43.17% Brickell Biotech -990.67% -187.45% -114.85%

72.8% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -1.95 Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 7.23 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.21

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oyster Point Pharma and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.51%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 414.02%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

Brickell Biotech beats Oyster Point Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratitis. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Its pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis and other prevalent dermatological conditions. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

