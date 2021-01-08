Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $70.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $25,954,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 216,746 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $9,234,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $8,381,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $6,641,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

