Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Argus

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $144.95 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,113.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.