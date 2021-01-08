Pakcoin (PAK) Trading Up 51% This Week

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $911.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 51% against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

