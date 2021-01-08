Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $408.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $408.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.54.

NYSE PANW opened at $363.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.74. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

