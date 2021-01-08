Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $132,240.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $132,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $134,445.00.

PLMR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.98. 184,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Palomar by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,820,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.