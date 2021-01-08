Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,913.28

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 36.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $2,913.28 and $23,063.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

Pamp Network is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

