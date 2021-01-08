Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 661.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 240,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

