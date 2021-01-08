PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $52.69 million and $5.98 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00441440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00242418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051101 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 135,778,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,886,316 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.