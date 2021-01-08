PancakeSwap Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $52.83 million and $5.29 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00106264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00445139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049734 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 137,118,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,164,354 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

