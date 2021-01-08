Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) Insider John Burgess Acquires 153,081 Shares

Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) insider John Burgess bought 153,081 shares of Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,515 ($32.86) per share, for a total transaction of £3,849,987.15 ($5,030,032.86).

Shares of PIN stock opened at GBX 2,528 ($33.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,373.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 26.42. Pantheon International PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,268.53 ($16.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,555 ($33.38).

Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) Company Profile

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

