Parachute Market Capitalization Achieves $3.85 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $179,067.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 173.5% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,939,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

