Parachute Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $330,172.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 114.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,809,057 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.