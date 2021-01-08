Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.15. Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09.

Paragon Entertainment Company Profile (LON:PEL)

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

